Governor: 3 more civilians killed in Bakhmut over past 24 hours

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Oct. 22 that another three civilians were killed in the city of Bakhmut and 10 were injured across the eastern region over the past day.

Heavy fighting rages in the town of Bakhmut, a city with pre-war population of 70,000 people which Russia has been actively trying to seize.

On Oct. 21, Kyrylenko said that the situation in Donetsk Oblast remains “extremely tense” as Russian forces continue heavy shelling along the front line.

