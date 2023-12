This audio is created with AI assistance

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that Russian troops shelled the village of Kurdiumivka with artillery, destroying two residential houses and killing three people overnight on Oct. 23.

A day before, on Oct. 22, according to Kyrylenko, Russian forces killed 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast – one in Klishchiivka and one in Torske; nine people were injured.