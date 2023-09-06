Governor: 1 killed following Russia's attack on Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

One civilian was killed during Russia's drone attack against Odesa Oblast in the early hours of Sept. 6, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported on his Telegram channel.

The victim was an employee of the agricultural firm, Kiper said. He didn't provide further details. According to the governor, a number of settlements in Odesa Oblast were damaged, including grain elevators, administrative buildings, and a few agricultural enterprises.

Air raid alerts were activated in the city of Kyiv and many Ukrainian oblasts around 4 a.m. local time on Sept. 6.

The Air Force said in their morning report that Russian forces have launched at least seven X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 25 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones.

Air defense downed 23 air targets, including 15 out of 25 drones.

