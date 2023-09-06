Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: 1 killed following Russia's attack on Odesa Oblast

by Olena Goncharova September 6, 2023 7:53 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

One civilian was killed during Russia's drone attack against Odesa Oblast in the early hours of Sept. 6, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported on his Telegram channel.

The victim was an employee of the agricultural firm, Kiper said. He didn't provide further details. According to the governor, a number of settlements in Odesa Oblast were damaged, including grain elevators, administrative buildings, and a few agricultural enterprises.

Air raid alerts were activated in the city of Kyiv and many Ukrainian oblasts around 4 a.m. local time on Sept. 6.

The Air Force said in their morning report that Russian forces have launched at least seven X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 25 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones.

Air defense downed 23 air targets, including 15 out of 25 drones.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky nominates new defense minister as parliament approves Reznikov’s resignation
Key developments on Sept. 5: * Zelensky nominates Umerov as new defense minister; Ukraine’s parliament approves Reznikov’s resignation * ISW: Ukrainian infantry advances closer to Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Russia claims drones shot down over Kaluga, Moscow, Tver oblasts and occupied Crime…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

‌‌

‌‌

‌‌

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.