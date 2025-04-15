The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Sumy Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Government, Politics
Sumy, Luhansk oblasts governors dismissed

by Martin Fornusek April 15, 2025 1:02 PM 2 min read
Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh on April 10, 2025. (Sumy Regional Military Administration)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Ukrainian government approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artiukh as the Sumy Oblast governor and of Artem Lysohor as the Luhansk Oblast governor, said Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, on April 15.

Artiukh's dismissal comes amid accusations that the governor planned a military awards ceremony in Sumy on April 13, the same day that Russia launched a deadly missile attack that killed 35 people and injured around 120.

Artiukh has confirmed the plans for the event but denied responsibility for initiating it.

Melnychuk did not immediately comment on the reasons for the dismissals. Oleksii Kharchenko will take over as the Luhansk Oblast governor, and Oleh Hryhorov was appointed governor of Sumy Oblast.

Artiukh has faced mounting scrutiny after Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin accused him of inadvertently creating a pretense for a Russian attack. The mayor argued that the governor's plan to hand out awards to soldiers of the 117th Brigade on April 13 created an undue risk to both civilian residents and military personnel.

Russia reportedly deployed cluster munitions in heavily populated areas in an attack that was broadly denounced as a war crime.

Members of the Sumy Regional Administration Council submitted a motion of no-confidence against Artiukh on April 14.

‘Panic, screams, dead everywhere’ — Sumy in shock after double-tap missile attack kills 35
Valeriia Maksimova and her husband woke up to the first explosion in central Sumy at around 10 a.m. Their house was damaged by the blast wave. The 38-year-old rushed to the kitchen to start clearing the rubble when the second explosion struck, throwing her three meters away into
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek

