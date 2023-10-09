Government allocates $50 million for restoration of transport infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

The government has allocated Hr 1.8 billion ($50 million) in grant funding for the restoration of Ukraine's critical transport infrastructure, the Infrastructure Ministry announced on Oct. 9.

The funds are allocated within the framework of the Repairing Essential Logistics Infrastructure and Network Connectivity (RELINC) Project.

The Infrastructure Ministry will receive Hr 912 million ($25 million) for the restoration of railway networks and Hr 916 million ($25 million) for the restoration of roads.

"Restoring critical infrastructure is one of our key priorities, on the same level as the restoration of housing, social infrastructure, and job market," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

"The ability to quickly rebuild rail and road infrastructure in the situation of closed skies and blocked sea lanes is extremely important," the minister noted, adding that rail and road transport plays a crucial role in both civilian and military needs.

Ukraine signed the agreement on the RELINC project with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Feb. 10. The total cost of the project is almost $600 million.

According to the World Bank's assessment from March, Ukraine needs at least $411 billion for reconstruction and recovery as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.