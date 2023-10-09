Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Government allocates $50 million for restoration of transport infrastructure

by Martin Fornusek October 9, 2023 3:21 PM 2 min read
A train operated by the state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia. (dp.uz.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The government has allocated Hr 1.8 billion ($50 million) in grant funding for the restoration of Ukraine's critical transport infrastructure, the Infrastructure Ministry announced on Oct. 9.

The funds are allocated within the framework of the Repairing Essential Logistics Infrastructure and Network Connectivity (RELINC) Project.

The Infrastructure Ministry will receive Hr 912 million ($25 million) for the restoration of railway networks and Hr 916 million ($25 million) for the restoration of roads.

"Restoring critical infrastructure is one of our key priorities, on the same level as the restoration of housing, social infrastructure, and job market," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

"The ability to quickly rebuild rail and road infrastructure in the situation of closed skies and blocked sea lanes is extremely important," the minister noted, adding that rail and road transport plays a crucial role in both civilian and military needs.

Ukraine signed the agreement on the RELINC project with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Feb. 10. The total cost of the project is almost $600 million.

According to the World Bank's assessment from March, Ukraine needs at least $411 billion for reconstruction and recovery as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Kenneth Rogoff: Europe must lead Ukraine’s reconstruction
Who should pay for Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction? Shortly after Russia’s invasion, my co-authors and I estimated that it would cost roughly €200-500 billion ($220-550 billion) to rebuild the country and called for Europe to spearhead the recovery effort. After more than 500 days of de…
The Kyiv IndependentKenneth Rogoff
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.