Google to provide $2 million for digital education of Ukrainians

American tech giant Google will allocate a $2 million grant to train Ukrainians in digital literacy, “bridging the digital divide,” and expanding the Diia Digital Education platform, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Dec. 2.

Also, the Ukrainian government will receive 50,000 Google Workspace licenses available to use for free for one year, according to the minister. It will help Ukrainian authorities “to work faster, despite the strikes and constant threat of Russian cyberattacks,” said Fedorov.

Diia Digital Education platform is a part of the Diia state mobile application created by Fedorov's team to bring government services online.

According to Fedorov, using funds allocated by Google, the ministry will launch an English-language version of the Diia Digital Education portal with reskilling programs, personalized learning programs, as well as employment recommendations.

“It will allow many to find in-demand jobs in the future and contribute to the economic revival of the state,” added the minister.