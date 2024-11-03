Skip to content
Germany's new populist party pressures coalition talks with anti-Ukraine stance

by Olena Goncharova November 3, 2024 8:02 AM 2 min read
Pro-Ukrainian activists stand wrapped in a Ukrainian national flag during a protest in front of the Reichstag building housing the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin, Germany on April 6, 2022. (John Macdougall /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's new leftist populist party, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance – Reason and Justice (BSW), is pressing mainstream parties to make significant concessions as they negotiate potential coalition agreements in three eastern states.

The BSW's demands center on halting military aid to Ukraine, a move that risks fracturing Germany's strong support for Kyiv, according to Nov. 3 Reuters report. Launched in January, the BSW is the only party to oppose arming Ukraine besides the far-right AfD.

Germany remains Ukraine's second-largest military supporter, however, the BSW's stance is challenging this pro-Ukraine consensus, particularly in states like Brandenburg, Thuringia, and Saxony, where the BSW recently achieved electoral success.

BSW leader Sahra Wagenknecht, known for her Russia-friendly, NATO-skeptical positions, is pushing for any coalition partners to align with her party’s anti-war stance.

This approach has already seen results, with the Brandenburg branch of the Social Democrats (SPD) endorsing a joint statement with the BSW. The document reportedly included a message: "The war will not be ended by further weapons deliveries," and expressed opposition to the possible deployment of U.S. long-range missiles in Germany.

The statement has sparked backlash from Berlin and criticism within the SPD itself.

Agnieszka Brugger, a senior lawmaker from the Greens—currently a junior partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition—rebuked the SPD's Brandenburg branch for cooperating with the BSW's position, according to Reuters.

Brugger criticized the BSW's stance as "cynical and populist," adding that "anyone who talks about peace but means an end to support for Ukraine does not want real peace. Such a policy would jeopardise the security of our country and our allies." SPD Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter also condemned the language used by the Brandenburg branch, calling it "unacceptable."

Although Germany’s state governments cannot directly influence foreign policy, the BSW's position highlights the growing complexities of public opinion on the Ukraine war. Recent surveys indicate waning public enthusiasm for supporting Ukraine, even as Russia advances on the battlefield and U.S. support remains uncertain ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The BSW's success appears to be invigorating the SPD's left-wing, traditionally sympathetic to Russia, according to political scientist Stefan Marschall from the University of Duesseldorf.

Author: Olena Goncharova
