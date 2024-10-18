Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Germany, Netherlands detail new military equipment being sent to Ukraine, including Leopard tanks, air defense systems

by Nate Ostiller October 18, 2024 12:26 PM 1 min read
Soldiers standing guard in front of an IRIS-T SLM air defense system at the Todendorf military base in Panker, Germany, on Sept. 4, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Gregor Fischer/Getty Images)
Germany and the Netherlands detailed new packages of military assistance on Oct. 17 that have either already been delivered to Ukraine or are on their way soon.

The Netherlands said it had ordered six self-propelled DITA howitzers from the Czech Republic to be sent to Ukraine, as well as an undisclosed number of 152mm artillery shells.

Germany said it had handed over a new package of military equipment, which included eight Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, four mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAP), one IRIS-T SLM air defense system, one IRIS-T SLS air defense system, six Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, as well as reconnaissance drones, demining equipment, and tens of thousands of rounds of artillery shells and other ammunition.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin became Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Germany and the Netherlands have allocated 15 billion euros ($16.2 billion) and 6.4 billion euros ($6.9 billion), respectively.

German opposition leader would deliver Taurus to Ukraine after certain steps
At first, there should be an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop attacking civilian targets in Ukraine. If Moscow does not concede, Ukraine should be free to use already delivered weapons without restrictions, said the German opposition leader.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
