Germany, Netherlands detail new military equipment being sent to Ukraine, including Leopard tanks, air defense systems

Germany and the Netherlands detailed new packages of military assistance on Oct. 17 that have either already been delivered to Ukraine or are on their way soon.

The Netherlands said it had ordered six self-propelled DITA howitzers from the Czech Republic to be sent to Ukraine, as well as an undisclosed number of 152mm artillery shells.

Germany said it had handed over a new package of military equipment, which included eight Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, four mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAP), one IRIS-T SLM air defense system, one IRIS-T SLS air defense system, six Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, as well as reconnaissance drones, demining equipment, and tens of thousands of rounds of artillery shells and other ammunition.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin became Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Germany and the Netherlands have allocated 15 billion euros ($16.2 billion) and 6.4 billion euros ($6.9 billion), respectively.