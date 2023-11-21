Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Germany's exports to Russia in October decrease by more than 37% from past year

by Nate Ostiller November 21, 2023 2:18 PM 2 min read
Protesters stand outside the German Chancellery as they demand a full embargo against energy imports from Russia on May 4, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's exports to Russia fell by 37.3% in October 2023 compared to October 2022, the Federal Statistical Office of Germany reported on Nov. 21.

Before the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia was Germany's fifth most important trading partner outside of the European Union, but has since fallen to 18th place.

Nonetheless, the value of Germany's exports to Russia in October still amounted to 600 million euros ($656 million).

The U.S. took first place as the most important country for exports outside of the EU, at 14.3 billion euros ($15.6 billion) in October 2023.

Although exports to Russia have significantly fallen, Germany continues to import large amounts of Russian oil, which in turn adds critical funds to support Russia's war machine.

In addition, Russia's oil exports to India have seen remarkable growth since the full-scale invasion and subsequent introduction of Western sanctions. Once refined, the oil products are no longer treated as Russian and thus can be re-exported back to the EU.

"We in the EU don't buy Russian oil, but we buy the diesel obtained by refining this Russian oil somewhere else," such as in India, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, noted in May 2023.

"This has the effect of circumventing our sanctions and our member states should take measures to deal with this," Borrell said.

There have been other troubling developments within the scope of German exports to Russia.

The German media outlet Der Spiegel reported on Aug. 29 on the case of a German company allegedly exporting electronic components used in the creation of Russian Orlan-10 drones that are then deployed to Ukraine.

The exports violated sanctions, but the shipment had likely circumvented the restrictions by being transported through third-party countries.

Author: Nate Ostiller
News Feed

11:58 AM

Military: Storms create increased risk of sea mines in Black Sea.

Lengthy storms in the Black Sea have created an increased risk of naval mines drifting towards places that may endanger civilians, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on national television on Dec. 19, Ukrinform reported.
2:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 18, firing nine times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:02 PM

US, Finland sign defense cooperation deal.

The U.S. signed on Dec. 18 a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement with Finland, a new NATO member who sought the membership in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
8:31 PM

Security experts appeal to US Congress to approve Ukraine aid bill.

"Ukraine's fight is not only in defense of its own sovereignty and territory but also on behalf of the West, its values and way of life, which Russia seeks to replace with an international system more welcoming for dictatorships," the experts wrote in the letter address to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
7:14 PM

EU to discuss $55 billion for Ukraine on Feb. 1.

The European Council will hold a special summit on Feb. 1, where the EU leaders will discuss the four-year 50-billion-euro ($55 billion) funding package for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Dec. 18.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.