This audio is created with AI assistance

The 20 million euros ($19.9 million) provided by Germany will help Ukraine respond to Russia’s mass attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure, Communities and Territories Development Minister Oleksii Chernyshov said on Oct. 25. The funds will be used to purchase equipment such as mobile generators, automatic water pumping stations, and mobile thermal power plants. Chernyshov said the deal will be finalized in the near future.