News Feed, Germany, Ukraine, Western aid, Long-range missiles
German media: Germany plans to send long-range missile systems, Taurus missiles not mentioned

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2024 6:08 PM 1 min read
A South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jet flying with a Taurus long-range air-to-surface missile during an exercise in Taean-gun, South Korea on Sept. 12, 2017. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's coalition parties are preparing an arms proposal for Ukraine that does not include Taurus cruise missiles, German media reported on Feb. 20.

The new proposal aims to increase provisions of ammunition, vehicles, and weapons systems to Kyiv but does not specifically mention the Taurus missiles.

Taurus missiles have been the subject of extensive discussion since Ukraine submitted a request for the weapons, which have a range of up to 500 kilometers, in May 2023.

Much of the debate surrounding the supply of Taurus is connected to the prospect of the missiles being used within Russia's territory.

According to German media, the plan will address "the supply of additional necessary long-range weapons systems and ammunition to enable Ukraine...to enable targeted attacks in accordance with international law on strategically relevant targets far in the rear area of ​​the Russian aggressor.”

Late last week, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters that there is still no new information about Germany sending Taurus long-range missiles.

German lawmakers are expected to vote on the initiative later this week.

Ex-German president calls for Germany to deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine
Gauck, who was president of Germany between 2012 and 2017, told Bild that “given the grueling trench warfare and the heinous airstrikes on the Ukrainian civilian population,” Berlin should supply Taurus missiles.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
