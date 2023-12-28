Bloomberg: Germany expects EU aid to be supported 'in any case'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany expects the European Union to finalize a deal on a major aid package for Ukraine even without Hungary's support, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 28, citing German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner.

Hungary vetoed a EU funding package for Ukraine worth $55 billion at the European Council summit in mid-December. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long opposed support for Ukraine and maintained ties with Russia.

Speaking at a press conference on Dec. 28, Wagner reportedly said that Germany will provide Ukraine with military aid worth 8 billion euros ($8.85 billion) in the upcoming year.

Germany will also "campaign vigorously" for a deal on the $55 billion EU support package for Ukraine in the first few months of 2024, according to Wagner.

Wagner said that he does not "want to speculate now on how such support could be organized," as this "requires further consultation in Brussels."

EU leaders were expected to reach a consensus on future financial assistance for Ukraine by the end of 2023, but Hungary refused to back the four-year funding package.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Dec. 15 that the bloc hopes to achieve unanimity, but "potential alternatives" are also being discussed before the next EU Council meeting.

The bloc is reportedly considering a "plan B," which would entail a debt-based package worth up to 20 billion euros to fund Ukraine and sidestep Hungary's veto.

In an interview with the Kyiv Independent, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the EU should approve financial aid for Ukraine within the next month.

"It's all in the hands of the European Union itself, but the timeline that we were given is by the end of January," Kuleba said.