Germany deploys Patriots in Vilnius ahead of NATO summit

by Martin Fornusek June 29, 2023 10:15 PM 1 min read
A soldier faces the launcher of a Patriot air defense system during the air defense exercise "Resilient Guard 2020" on Oct. 14, 2020, in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. (Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's military is deploying Patriot air defense systems in Vilnius, Lithuania, to strengthen the security of the upcoming NATO summit, the Lithuanian Armed Forces informed on June 29.

"It is the first time the Patriot system has combat tasks in Lithuania, the perfection of its operation on site will be ensured by a German crew on the basis of collective decisions," the statement said.

"Other combat capabilities will deploy to Lithuania too in accordance with plans, procedures, communications, and logistical solutions coordinated in advance ahead of the NATO Summit."

The Lithuanian military said it had allocated 3,000 troops for the security of the summit, which is scheduled to take place on July 11-12.

The Alliance leaders and other partners will convene in Lithuania's capital to discuss, among else, the Russo-Ukrainian War and the question of Ukraine's NATO membership.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
