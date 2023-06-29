Germany deploys Patriots in Vilnius ahead of NATO summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's military is deploying Patriot air defense systems in Vilnius, Lithuania, to strengthen the security of the upcoming NATO summit, the Lithuanian Armed Forces informed on June 29.

"It is the first time the Patriot system has combat tasks in Lithuania, the perfection of its operation on site will be ensured by a German crew on the basis of collective decisions," the statement said.

"Other combat capabilities will deploy to Lithuania too in accordance with plans, procedures, communications, and logistical solutions coordinated in advance ahead of the NATO Summit."

The Lithuanian military said it had allocated 3,000 troops for the security of the summit, which is scheduled to take place on July 11-12.

The Alliance leaders and other partners will convene in Lithuania's capital to discuss, among else, the Russo-Ukrainian War and the question of Ukraine's NATO membership.