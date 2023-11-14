Germany delivers more Leopard 1 tanks, armored ambulances to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has handed over 10 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, five Warthog armored ambulances, and 10 Vector reconnaissance drones, among other defense assistance in its latest aid delivery to Ukraine, the German government announced on Nov. 13.

The Leopard tanks and Vector drones come from industry stocks financed by German funds for security capacity building, as do 14 Bandvagn all-terrain vehicles.

Germany has additionally delivered 1,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 10,000 safety glasses, and 1.4 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

A number of vehicles are included in the delivery, including 16 more Zetros trucks, three border protection vehicles, and a mine clearing tank, all of which also come from industry stocks.

Germany also sent 14 ground surveillance radars.

The new deliveries bring the total number of Leopard 1 tanks Ukraine has received from the German government to 30.

Germany is the world's second biggest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in August that Germany plans to provide Ukraine with 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in annual military aid until 2027.