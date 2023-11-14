Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Germany delivers more Leopard 1 tanks, armored ambulances to Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 14, 2023 1:53 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank crew receives training on the maintenance of Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks at a military training ground of the Bundeswehr on May 05, 2023 near Klietz, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has handed over 10 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, five Warthog armored ambulances, and 10 Vector reconnaissance drones, among other defense assistance in its latest aid delivery to Ukraine, the German government announced on Nov. 13.

The Leopard tanks and Vector drones come from industry stocks financed by German funds for security capacity building, as do 14 Bandvagn all-terrain vehicles.

Germany has additionally delivered 1,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 10,000 safety glasses, and 1.4 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

A number of vehicles are included in the delivery, including 16 more Zetros trucks, three border protection vehicles, and a mine clearing tank, all of which also come from industry stocks.

Germany also sent 14 ground surveillance radars.

The new deliveries bring the total number of Leopard 1 tanks Ukraine has received from the German government to 30.

Germany is the world's second biggest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in August that Germany plans to provide Ukraine with 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in annual military aid until 2027.

Pistorius confirms plan to double Germany’s military aid to Ukraine for 2024
Germany will double its military aid to Ukraine for 2024, raising the figure from 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion), German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with the German broadcaster ARD on Nov. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:39 AM

Media: Brazilian president denies Zelensky's request to meet.

President Volodymr Zelensky requested a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while traveling to Argentina for the inauguration of Javier Milei, but the Brazilian leader declined to meet, the Brazilian news outlet O Globo reported Dec. 11.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:32 PM

Finnish court orders Russian neo-Nazi fighter to remain in custody.

The decision came just three days after the Finnish Supreme Court ruled that Petrovsky cannot be extradited to Ukraine to stand trial because conditions in Ukrainian prisons do not meet standards set by the European Convention on Human Rights. The court released him but he was immediately re-arrested by the Finnish Border Guard.
8:54 PM

Polish parliament elects Tusk as PM.

Polish Civic Coalition leader Donald Tusk was elected as Poland's prime minister, following a vote in the country's parliament, the Sejm, on Dec. 11.
7:18 PM

Polish PM Morawiecki loses confidence vote.

The decision to remove Morawiecki represented an effective end to the eight years of power by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), and an opportunity for opposition leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk to form a new government
6:22 PM

Border Guard: Slovakia resumes border blockade.

Slovak truckers protesting EU transport rules for Ukrainian trucks have again blocked Ukraine's border with Slovakia, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 11, citing State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.