Germany delivers 13 armored recovery vehicles to Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has provided 13 Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles to Ukraine, the German government announced on Dec. 24.

The Bergepanzer 2 is based on the Leopard 1 battle tank. It is tasked with the recovery of battle-damaged vehicles and support in installing and dismantling engines and turrets.

The German government also said it had supplied to Ukraine 78 border protection vehicles, 35 ambulances, 6 lift trucks, 60,000 rounds of 40 mm ammunition, 18,500 155mm projectiles, 18 load-handling trucks, 50 DINGO mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles, 12 Oshkosh tank transporter tractors, and 3 Beaver bridge-laying tanks.

Germany is also preparing to send 50 field heaters for soldiers on the battlefield.

However, Germany will not unilaterally decide to send Western tanks to Ukraine in 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, as quoted by Suddeutsche Zeitung.