Germany on track to commit $3.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Merz says

A German parliamentary coalition has agreed to allocate 3 billion euros (approximately $3.2 billion) in new military aid to Ukraine as part of a plan to dramatically scale up Berlin's defense spending, incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on March 14.

Merz presented his ambitious spending plan to lawmakers in early March, saying he hoped to secure approval for the military aid under the current, outgoing parliament.

A coalition of Merz's conservative Christian Democratic allliance (CDU/CSU), the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and the Green Party have agreed to reform Germany's "debt brake" rules and increase defense spending, Merz said in Berlin on March 14.

Their combined backing gives Merz the necessary two-thirds support to secure approval when the budget is up for a vote on March 18.

"Germany is back," Merz said.

"Germany is making its large contribution to the defense of freedom and peace in Europe."

Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed that he will release the additional aid to Ukraine once parliament approves the defense spending package, Merz told reporters.

Merz's ambitious plans for Germany's defense budget have taken shape amid a wider shift in European security policy. The continent is moving to rearm and assume greater responsibility for Ukraine's defense amid abrupt changes in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

Germany's next parliament is due to convene on March 25. Roughly one-third of the seats will be held by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Left Party (Die Linke), both of which oppose military aid for Ukraine.

Germany has allocated 4 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in military support for Ukraine this year, and the additional package would raise this to 7 billion ($7.2 billion).

The defense articles contained in the new assistance include three IRIS-T air defense systems, three Skyranger air defense systems, 10 howitzers, surface-to-air missiles, 20 protective vehicles, artillery shells, and drones, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported in January.