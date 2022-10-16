German president: Russia's war key cause of global hunger

This audio is created with AI assistance

In addition to the climate crisis, the global problems with grain supply suffered as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine is one of the main causes of 830 million people living in malnutrition today, according to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"These problems are due to Russia's brutal, aggressive war against Ukraine," said Steinmeier in a speech marking World Food Day on Oct. 16, Deutsche Welle reports. Steinmeier has been criticized before for his close relationship with Russia.