"We will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary, with the delivery of weapons, with humanitarian and financial support," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said upon her arrival in Kyiv by train on Sept. 10, according to Spiegel. This is Baerbock's second trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, during which she will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.