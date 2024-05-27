German FM announces additional $65 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The German government will provide Kyiv with an additional 60 million euros ($65 million) in humanitarian assistance, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on May 27.

"The Russian terror is specifically targeting people and ordinary life in Ukraine by attacking shopping centers only to kill people and spread fear and terror," Baerbock said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Russia launched a deadly attack against Kharkiv on May 25, hitting a supermarket and killing 16 people. Over 40 civilians were injured.

According to Baerbock, the newly allocated aid is primarily meant to alleviate the situation in eastern Ukraine.

The German foreign minister pledged that Berlin would provide further assistance to eastern Ukraine in cooperation with international organizations.

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss the ongoing Russian war of aggression. Ukraine's head of diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, is expected to join as well via videoconference.