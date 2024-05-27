Skip to content
News Feed, Germany, Ukraine, Humanitarian aid, Humanitarian crisis
German FM announces additional $65 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek May 27, 2024 1:59 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock gives a speech in Berlin, Germany, on March 24, 2024. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The German government will provide Kyiv with an additional 60 million euros ($65 million) in humanitarian assistance, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on May 27.

"The Russian terror is specifically targeting people and ordinary life in Ukraine by attacking shopping centers only to kill people and spread fear and terror," Baerbock said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Russia launched a deadly attack against Kharkiv on May 25, hitting a supermarket and killing 16 people. Over 40 civilians were injured.

According to Baerbock, the newly allocated aid is primarily meant to alleviate the situation in eastern Ukraine.

The German foreign minister pledged that Berlin would provide further assistance to eastern Ukraine in cooperation with international organizations.

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss the ongoing Russian war of aggression. Ukraine's head of diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, is expected to join as well via videoconference.

Author: Martin Fornusek
1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
