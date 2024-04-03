Skip to content
German customs detains ship loaded with sanctioned Russian uranium, lumber

by Nate Ostiller April 3, 2024 12:21 PM 1 min read
The cargo ship Atlantic Navigator II is moored in the overseas port of Rostock, Germany, on April 2, 2024. (Jens Buttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)
German customs agents in the port city of Rostock have detained a cargo ship for the past few weeks that is loaded with 40 million euros ($43 million) of sanctioned Russian uranium and lumber, the German newspaper Ostsee Zeitung reported on April 2.

The cargo ship, named Atlantic Navigator II, is registered in the Marshall Islands, but has a largely Russian crew. It was forced to stop in Rostock due to propeller damage, where it encountered trouble with German customs agents due to its cargo of sanctioned goods.

The cargo is reportedly intended for the U.S., which imports a considerable amount of uranium from abroad. The U.S. has not sanctioned Russian lumber or uranium, although Congress passed a bill in December 2023 to ban the import of Russian uranium.

Sources from Rostock's prosecutor's office told Ostsee Zeitung that the ship's captain was under investigation for potentially violating sanctions.

It is unclear when or if the ship will be allowed to leave or if its cargo will be allowed to go with it.

The Marshall Islands, a tiny country in the Pacific, is a popular place for Russian cargo ships to use as a base for business, including for the potential circumvention of sanctions.

Author: Nate Ostiller
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 2. At least 226 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
