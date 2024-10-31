Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Georgian Dream, Salome Zourabichvili, Dmitry Medvedev, Russia
Edit post

Georgia's president declines to appear before prosecutors in election fraud investigation

by Olena Goncharova October 31, 2024 7:47 AM 2 min read
Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili attends an opposition rally to protest results of the parliamentary elections that showed a win for the ruling Georgian Dream party outside the parliament building in central Tbilisi, Georgia, on Oct. 28, 2024. (Giorgi Arjevanidze / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgia’s Prosecutor's Office announced on Oct. 30 it had launched an investigation into alleged vote rigging in the recent parliamentary elections. President Salome Zourabichvili, who was summoned for questioning as part of the probe, has refused to appear at the Prosecutor's Office.

The Prosecution Service of Georgia announced on Oct. 30 it would carry out all necessary investigative and procedural steps to examine the issues highlighted by the Central Election Commission, the president, various political parties, and election observation groups.

In response to the allegations, the Election Commission said it would recount votes at several randomly selected polling stations.

During a press conference in Tbilisi, President Zourabichvili presented footage purportedly showing ballot violations. "It is not the President's responsibility to provide evidence that already exists within society," she said, adding that that non-governmental organizations, observers, and citizens have consistently provided substantial evidence, revealing extensive and systematic election rigging.

The investigation followed the opposition’s denunciation of the parliamentary elections as illegitimate. The ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory with 54% of the votes, despite protests from the pro-Western opposition, which described the election as a "constitutional coup."

President Zourabichvili also noted that her summons to the prosecutor’s office suspiciously coincided with recent remarks by Dmitry Medvedev, former President of Russia and current Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council. Medvedev had previously called for Zourabichvili’s "removal from office and arrest."

The European Union expressed concerns about "irregularities" observed during the voting process and suspended Georgia's EU accession process as of Oct. 30. U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "deeply alarmed" by democratic backsliding in the country.

Georgia sinks deeper into Russian-style authoritarianism amid stolen election allegations
Georgia’s Oct. 26 parliamentary election presented a clear geopolitical choice for the country’s voters, but criticism is mounting that the ruling regime stole the vote. After years of vacillating between the West and Russia and paying lip service to European integration, the country’s ruling Georg…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:48 AM

Ukraine produces 20 Bohdana howitzers per month, Zelensky says.

"...The Danish model allows (us) to attract finance from our partners in Ukrainian defense production. For example, we’re now manufacturing almost 20 'Bohdana' artillery units monthly, with strong progress across other areas," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
4:18 AM

Ukraine could join Union by late 2029, EU official says.

The European Commission has recently praised Ukraine’s progress on critical reforms, including those related to the rule of law, judicial system, and anti-corruption measures, though it emphasizes that further reforms are still required.
3:28 PM

Kremlin denies Russia-Ukraine talks on halting energy strikes.

The denial comes a day after the Financial Times reported that Ukraine and Russia are resuming discussions about halting the strikes on each other's energy infrastructure after the talks abruptly ended in August following Ukraine's Kursk incursion.
3:08 PM

Slovak PM interviewed by top Russian propagandist.

Talking to the propagandist sanctioned by Western countries, the prime minister of a NATO and EU member country discussed several topics, including the Nord Stream pipeline explosions and the supposed Western fatigue over the support of Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.