Georgia withdraws from PACE, calls demands for new elections 'blackmail'

Georgia withdrew its delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Jan. 29 after the Assembly passed a resolution calling for Tbilisi to hold new parliamentary elections.

The country's fall 2024 parliamentary elections sparked mass protests and political turmoil, with the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party declaring a sweeping victory as opposition groups and international monitors pointed to evidence of widespread fraud.

PACE on Jan. 29 adopted a resolution calling on the Georgian government to hold "new genuinely democratic parliamentary elections," Assembly President Theodoros Rousopoulos said in a statement. The resolution stipulated that the credentials of the Georgian delegates would be reviewed and potentially revoked if the government did not take these measures.

PACE had previously ratified the Georgian delegation's credentials, but suspended some of the members' rights due to evidence of "democratic backsliding." The new resolution applies conditions for the future ratification of Georgia's credentials.

Besides new elections, the resolution also calls for the release of all political prisoners and immediate steps to resume the process of Georgia's integration into the European Union.

In response to the vote, Georgia announced the withdrawal of its delegates from PACE.

"We believe that as long as the completely unjust and unfounded blackmail against the government elected by the Georgian people continues ... the participation of our parliamentary delegation in the Assembly has no meaning or justification," Teia Tsulukiani, the head of the Georgian parliamentary delegation, said in a statement to reporters.

Georgia remains a member of the Council of Europe but will not resume work with PACE until "the blackmail ends" and the Assembly "changes its unfair attitude towards the Georgian state," Tsulukiani said.

PACE President Rousopoulos said he regretted the delegation's decision.

"I regret the decision of the Georgian delegation to withdraw from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe following the Assembly's vote tonight to ratify the delegation's credentials, subject to conditions," Rousopoulos said.

"This jeopardizes the dialogue that could help to advance democratic standards in Georgia."

Under the leadership of the ruling Georgian Dream party, founded by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, Tbilisi has moved closer to Russia and stalled its accession to the EU.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced in November 2024 that Georgia's EU integration could be delayed until 2028. The statement kicked off a fresh round of demonstrations across the country.

Georgia has incurred sanctions, including visa restrictions, from the U.S., E.U., and Ukraine due to its apparent anti-democratic trajectory.