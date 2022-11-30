General Staff: Ukraine's military repels Russian advances near 6 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bilohorivka, Marinka, Bakhmutske, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two strikes on the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems. The Ukrainian military also hit Russia's artillery systems and shot down three Orlan-10-type drones.