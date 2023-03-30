General Staff: Ukrainian military repels nearly 50 Russian assaults over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military repelled 47 Russian attacks on March 30, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces wrote in its evening briefing.

Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and their outskirts remain the epicenter of the fighting.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched one missile, three airstrikes, and five MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted six strikes against Russian positions, according to the briefing.

Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces struck two warehouses holding Russian military ammunition.