General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels over 130 Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military repelled over 130 Russian attacks on March 4, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

Ukraine’s Air Force reportedly carried out 18 strikes on temporary Russian bases, also hitting a Russian air defense system, an ammunition depot, and a bridge.

Russian forces launched six missile attacks, 24 air strikes, and over 65 attacks with MLRS over the past day. According to the General Staff, Russian troops targeted civilian infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties.

The General Staff noted that Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Shakhtarsk.

Russian forces have been trying to take Bakhmut since May 2022 without success. The Donetsk Oblast city continues to see some of the war’s heaviest fighting since the full-scale invasion began.

“Russian forces appear to have secured a sufficient positional advantage to conduct a turning movement against certain parts of Bakhmut but have not yet forced Ukrainian forces to withdraw and will likely not be able to encircle the city soon,” the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily report on March 4.

The ISW said that, while Russian offensives into Bakhmut have reportedly been “slow and gradual,” they have, however, managed to “push close enough to critical ground lines of communication from the northeast to threaten Ukrainian withdrawal routes in a classical turning movement.”

