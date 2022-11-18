General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian advances near 9 settlements in east

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Ukraine’s military hit four command centers, 22 Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel, six ammunition depots, and “four other strategic sites” of the Russian military over the same period, the General Staff said. On Nov. 17, Russian forces launched 27 missiles, five airstrikes, and over 50 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.