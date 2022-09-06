General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian offensives near 4 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 6 that Ukraine's military repelled Russian offensives in the areas of Soledar, Zaytsevo, Shakhta Butivka, and Spartak in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces launched rockets at civilian sites in the cities of Bakhmut and Kostyantynivka in the oblast overnight on Sept. 6, the General Staff also reported. According to the military, Russia continues its efforts to establish full control over Donetsk Oblast.