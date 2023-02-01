General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian assaults near 8 settlements

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a morning update on Feb. 1, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that Ukrainian forces had repelled 8 Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops repelled Russia's assaults near Yampolivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Blahodatne, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 1.

Ukrainian forces launched nine attacks on the temporary bases of Russian troops and two strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff said. The country's rocket and artillery forces also hit one control point, 13 temporary bases of Russian troops, and one ammunition depot.

Over the past day, the Russian army launched six missiles, five airstrikes, and over 65 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.