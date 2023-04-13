General Staff: Ukraine repels 45 Russian attacks across front line over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on April 13.

Ukraine’s military repelled 45 Russian attacks in those areas over the past 24 hours, the General Staff wrote in its morning update.

Russia launched two missiles, 32 airstrikes, and more than 40 MLRS attacks against Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure, reads the update.

Ukrainian forces reportedly carried out ten strikes on the concentration of Russian troops and equipment. They also hit two Russian ammunition depots and one radar station, as well as downed two Orlan-10-type drones.

The General Staff added that Moscow-installed proxies in Ukraine’s occupied territories had strengthened the counter-intelligence regime, conducting so-called filtration measures and restricting the movement of civilians.