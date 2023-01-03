Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine hits multiple Russian personnel concentration areas on Jan. 2

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2023 7:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces launched 13 attacks on the areas of concentration of Russian troops in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. In their Jan. 3 update, the General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched at least six missiles, 52 air strikes and over 70 MLRS attacks against Ukraine. All missile attacks were targeted at civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces also downed Russian Ka-52 helicopter, 27 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and repeled Russian attacks near 13 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.