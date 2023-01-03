General Staff: Ukraine hits multiple Russian personnel concentration areas on Jan. 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces launched 13 attacks on the areas of concentration of Russian troops in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. In their Jan. 3 update, the General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched at least six missiles, 52 air strikes and over 70 MLRS attacks against Ukraine. All missile attacks were targeted at civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces also downed Russian Ka-52 helicopter, 27 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and repeled Russian attacks near 13 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.



