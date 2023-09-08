General Staff: Ukraine advances south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, making gains south of the village of Robotyne, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 8.

In turn, Russian troops launched unsuccessful attacks near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and in the Avdiivka direction in Donetsk Oblast, the report said.

Ukrainian defenders continue to repel Russian advances in the Marinka direction, holding off over 10 attacks over the past day, according to the General Staff.

The village of Robotyne was confirmed as liberated by Ukraine on Aug. 28. Ukrainian troops have since pushed further south from the village, facing heavy Russian defenses.

As the U.S. intelligence pointed out, Ukraine has managed to pierce through the first line of Russian defenses, which was heavily fortified by mines, near Robotyne, and its troops are already attacking the second line with notable success.