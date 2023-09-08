Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
General Staff: Ukraine advances south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Martin Fornusek September 8, 2023 10:59 PM 1 min read
A Bradley IFV crew member of the 47th Magura Mechanized Brigade carries a belt of munitions on the Zaporizhzhia front lune, southeastern Ukraine, on Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo credit: Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, making gains south of the village of Robotyne, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 8.

In turn, Russian troops launched unsuccessful attacks near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and in the Avdiivka direction in Donetsk Oblast, the report said.

Ukrainian defenders continue to repel Russian advances in the Marinka direction, holding off over 10 attacks over the past day, according to the General Staff.

The village of Robotyne was confirmed as liberated by Ukraine on Aug. 28. Ukrainian troops have since pushed further south from the village, facing heavy Russian defenses.

As the U.S. intelligence pointed out, Ukraine has managed to pierce through the first line of Russian defenses, which was heavily fortified by mines, near Robotyne, and its troops are already attacking the second line with notable success.

As counteroffensive presses forward in southeast, ‘every meter costs a life’
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the soldiers interviewed in the story by their full names due to security concerns amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The article also contains photos that some readers may find disturbing. DONETSK OBLAST – Twenty-nine-year-old assault company com…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
