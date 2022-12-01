Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russian troops withdraw from some settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2022 9:05 PM 1 min read
Russia is withdrawing some of its military units and preparing to evacuate occupation administration personnel from some settlements in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its evening update.

Russian troops left the village of Mykhailivka, where they had been previously based at the local police station and one of the educational institutions, according to the Ukrainian military.

In the settlements of Polohy and Inzhenerne, Russian forces looted the houses where they had been stationed before withdrawing, the report reads.

On Dec. 1, Russian forces launched missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv Oblast, carried out 16 airstrikes on the settlement of Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and shelled the liberated southern city of Kherson with multiple rocket launchers, the General Staff added.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.