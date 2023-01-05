Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russian troops focus efforts on capturing Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2023 7:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In its regular evening update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that Russian forces are focusing their main effort on an attempt to capture the eastern Donetsk Oblast, conducting offensive operations toward Bakhmut and Lyman.

Bakhmut, a salt-mining city with a pre-war population of around 70,000, is one of Russia's main targets. Seizing it could allow Russian forces to launch attacks on urban areas such as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

As Battle of Bakhmut nears culmination, Ukraine’s artillery gasps for more ammo
The Kyiv Independent

According to the Ukrainian military, Moscow's forces attacked Bakhmut, 12 settlements nearby, and four settlements near Lyman.

The Donbas region, made up of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is the scene of the war's most intense fighting.

Russia invaded and occupied parts of the oblasts for the first time in 2014, including the regional capitals of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In late December, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that Bakhmut is Ukraine's "eastern fortress," where Russia has concentrated the most military equipment and weapons.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
