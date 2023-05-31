Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
General Staff: Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast threaten to withhold wages of workers who refuse to accept Russian passports

by Dinara Khalilova May 31, 2023 9:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian employees of a public institution in Russian-occupied Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk Oblast, were told by Russian forces that only those who have registered at a Russian bank would be able to receive their salary in June, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 31.

The move is part of Moscow's efforts to force its citizenship on Ukrainians residing in Russian-occupied territories, as they can't open an account in a Russian bank without providing a Russian passport.

The town of Stanytsia Luhanska has been occupied by Russian troops since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year.

Russia declared the "annexation" of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts in September 2022 after Russia's proxies held sham referendums in the occupied parts of these regions.

Meanwhile, in the Crimean city of Yalta, Moscow-installed illegal government is seizing real estate from Ukrainians who have refused to take Russian passports, according to the General Staff. Russia is placing its military personnel into the seized housing, the Ukrainian military added.

The Crimean peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014 following a fake referendum staged by Russia to annex the territory. Since then, Moscow has consistently pressured Crimean residents and violated their human rights.

Russia has distributed around a million Russian passports on Ukrainian territory since 2019. On July 13, European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the EU wouldn't recognize Russian passports issued to Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Most popular

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.