General Staff: Russia has lost 193,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 5 that Russia had lost 193,210 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,710 tanks, 7,224 armored fighting vehicles, 5,916 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,978 artillery systems, 550 multiple launch rocket systems, 304 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,540 drones, and 18 boats.