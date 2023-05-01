General Staff: Russia has lost 190,960 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 1 that Russia had lost 190,960 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 450 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,700 tanks, 7,192 armored fighting vehicles, 5,845 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,921 artillery systems, 544 multiple launch rocket systems, 295 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,476 drones, and 18 boats.