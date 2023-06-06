General Staff: Russia has lost 211,150 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 6 that Russia has lost 211,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 800 casualties on June 5.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,860 tanks, 7,543 armored fighting vehicles, 6,332 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,603 artillery systems, 590 multiple launch rocket systems, 351 air defense systems, 313 airplanes, 299 helicopters, 3,212 drones, and 18 boats.