General Staff: Russian forces continue offensive in Donbas.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 12, 2022 10:51 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 12 that the Russian offensive continues near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces launched 14 airstrikes and shelled 10 times more than 15 settlements in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine’s Air Force stuck Russian troops 11 times, targeting eight sites with manpower and military equipment, as well as three sites with Russian air defense.

Artillery and rocket forces hit one Russian command and control center and 11 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, the General Staff said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
