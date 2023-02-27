General Staff: Russia launches 8 missiles, 28 airstrikes in the past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched 8 missiles and 28 airstrikes in the past 24 hours, Ukraine's General Staff wrote in its evening update.

Iranian drones were used for 12 of the airstrikes, but Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down 9 of them, according to the General Staff.

The General Staff said the threat of Russia launching missile strikes "remains high throughout Ukraine."

According to the General Staff, Russia is ramping up its troop numbers and focusing its primary efforts on launching offensive operations towards Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The report also stated that up to 200 conscripts from Rostov were recently transferred to Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces also conducted four airstrikes on the locations where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated, the General Staff said.