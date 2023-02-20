Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia launches 25 air strikes, 10 missile attacks on Feb. 19

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023 8:28 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a morning update, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia launched 25 air strikes and 10 missiles targeting Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on Feb. 19.

The Russian forces also launched 62 attacks from rocket salvo systems that day. The attacks have caused civilian casualties and injuries.

The General Staff also reported that Russian forces are creating illegal imprisonment units for Ukrainian citizens suspected of collaboration with Ukrainian Armed Forces and holding pro-Ukrainian views in administrative buildings in some localities in Kherson oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force has launched 29 strikes on the enemy’s temporary bases, their anti-aircraft missile complex, and other important targets. As previously reported, the Ukrainian military downed Russia’s Su-25 jet, a Soviet-era close air support aircraft, two Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles and two Lancet kamikaze drones.

Ukraine war latest: Russia intensifies shelling of southern Ukraine amid Kyiv’s request for more weapon supplies
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
