Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian forces shot down Russian aircraft, drones

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 19, 2023 9:06 pm
Share

The Ukrainian military downed Russia’s  Su-25 jet, a Soviet-era close air support aircraft, two Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles and a Lancet kamikaze drone, the General Staff reported in its Feb. 19 update. 

In addition, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 20 Russian military positions and 7 Russian anti-aircraft defense systems.

During the day, the Russian army launched 11 airstrikes and nine missile attacks on Ukraine, as well as more than 20 attacks from multiple rocket systems. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK