General Staff: Ukrainian forces shot down Russian aircraft, drones

The Ukrainian military downed Russia’s Su-25 jet, a Soviet-era close air support aircraft, two Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles and a Lancet kamikaze drone, the General Staff reported in its Feb. 19 update.

In addition, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 20 Russian military positions and 7 Russian anti-aircraft defense systems.

During the day, the Russian army launched 11 airstrikes and nine missile attacks on Ukraine, as well as more than 20 attacks from multiple rocket systems.