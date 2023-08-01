General Staff: Russia has lost 246,690 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 1 that Russia had lost 246,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 500 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,216 tanks, 8,205 armored fighting vehicles, 7,324 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,839 artillery systems, 699 multiple launch rocket systems, 462 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,027 drones, and 18 boats.