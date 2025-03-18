The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 897,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian front-line troops with a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 16, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 897,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 18.

The number includes 1,560 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,352 tanks, 21,509 armored fighting vehicles, 40,892 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,640 artillery systems, 1,319 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,107 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,616 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

