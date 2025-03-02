General Staff: Russia has lost 876,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 876,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 2.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,241 tanks, 21,274 armored fighting vehicles, 39,218 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,959 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,091 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,594 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.