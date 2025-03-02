Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

General Staff: Russia has lost 876,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2025 9:07 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery cannon aiming to Russian positions in the front line nearby Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 5, 2023. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 876,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 2.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,241 tanks, 21,274 armored fighting vehicles, 39,218 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,959 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,091 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,594 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘I’ll need more ammo’ — Ukraine’s soldiers react to Trump-Zelensky Oval Office showdown
An astounding political encounter played out in front of the world on Feb. 28, as a highly-anticipated meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump descended into a verbal brawl, the cancelling of a mineral deal and — reportedly — Zelensky’s unceremonious eviction fr…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:35 PM
Video

Bernie Sanders on Trump’s alignment with Russia.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sat down with the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 to share his concerns about Trump’s growing alignment with Russia and other authoritarian regimes, what a possible U.S.-Russia alliance would mean for the American people, the role of billionaires like Elon Musk in shaping both domestic and international political discourse, and why defending Ukraine is crucial for the future of global democracy.
Editors' Picks

