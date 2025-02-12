Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 853,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read
A destroyed Russian tank sits in a snow-covered wheat field in the Kharkiv region on Feb. 22, 2023, amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. (Anantolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 853,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 12.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,023 tanks, 20,871 armored fighting vehicles, 36,928 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,976 artillery systems, 1,276 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,061 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,919 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia may find opportunity to launch large-scale war on Europe within 5 years, Danish intelligence warns
Russia may find the opportunity to launch a large-scale war on Europe within five years, if Moscow “perceives NATO as militarily weakened or politically divided,” an unclassified intelligence assessment from the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (DDIS) warned.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:42 PM

US-based CourtAvenue acquires Ukrainian AI firm BotsCrew.

CourtAvenue, an American artificial intelligence solutions company ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., has acquired a controlling stake in BotsCrew, a Ukrainian company that develops chatbots for business, BotsCrew announced in a press release on Feb. 11.
6:02 PM  (Updated: )

US Treasury Secretary to visit Ukraine, meet Zelensky.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine this week to discuss a potential deal between Kyiv and Washington on critical minerals, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 11, citing undisclosed sources.
