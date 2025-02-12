General Staff: Russia has lost 853,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 853,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 12.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,023 tanks, 20,871 armored fighting vehicles, 36,928 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,976 artillery systems, 1,276 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,061 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,919 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.