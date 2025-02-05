General Staff: Russia has lost 844,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 844,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 5.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,947 tanks, 20,721 armored fighting vehicles, 36,078 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,707 artillery systems, 1,269 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,053 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,102 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.