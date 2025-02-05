Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 844,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2025 8:16 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops ride on an armored personnel carrier (APC) in a field near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on April 27, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 844,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 5.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,947 tanks, 20,721 armored fighting vehicles, 36,078 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,707 artillery systems, 1,269 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,053 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,102 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since start of war, Zelensky says
Ukraine has lost 45,100 soldiers on the battlefield since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with U.K. journalist Piers Morgan published Feb. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
