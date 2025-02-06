Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 845,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2025 8:35 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian mortar soldiers firing on the front line south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 845,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 6.

This number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,965 tanks, 20,737 armored fighting vehicles, 36,211 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,753 artillery systems, 1,271 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,055 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,185 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Baltic states to cut energy ties with Russia, join European power grid, AFP reports
Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia will disconnect from Russia’s power grid this weekend and synchronize with the Western European network.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:08 PM
Video

Why does Trump want Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 3 he was looking to cut a deal with Ukraine by giving the war-torn country weapons and aid in return for its “rare earths and other things.” But what exactly did Trump mean and what does Ukraine have to offer to the U.S?
