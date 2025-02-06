General Staff: Russia has lost 845,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 845,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 6.

This number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,965 tanks, 20,737 armored fighting vehicles, 36,211 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,753 artillery systems, 1,271 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,055 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,185 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.