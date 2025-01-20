General Staff: Russia has lost 820,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 820,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 20.

This number includes 1,690 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,821 tanks, 20,454 armored fighting vehicles, 34,488 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,074 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,049 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,768 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.