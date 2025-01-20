Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 820,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read
Servicemen of Third mechanized battalion 24th mechanized brigade named after King Danylo fire a 120mm mortar in Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region, Ukraine on June 20, 2024.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 820,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 20.

This number includes 1,690 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,821 tanks, 20,454 armored fighting vehicles, 34,488 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,074 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,049 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,768 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight; Zelensky sanctions top pro-Russian politicians
Key developments on Jan. 19: * Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight * Zelensky slaps sanctions on Ukraine’s top pro-Russian politicians * Lack of medical treatment, problems with unit transfers most common causes of appeals, new military ombudsman says * Ukrainian troops withdraw from,…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:31 AM

150,000 Russian soldiers killed fighting Ukraine in 2024, Syrskyi says.

Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses last year since the start of the full-scale war, with total military losses reaching 434,000 soldiers, including approximately 150,000 killed in combat during 2024, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Jan. 19 interview with the Ukrainian news outlet TSN.
9:09 PM

Ukraine's General Staff launches investigation into 156th Brigade.

Recent inspections of the 156th Brigade revealed "a number of significant shortcomings," the military said. Solutions include replacing the brigade's leadership, appointing a commander with practical combat and command experience, and transferring combat-tested officers and sergeants into the unit.
5:53 PM

Syria bans goods from Russia, Iran, Israel.

Syria's new administration has banned all Russian, Iranian, and Israeli goods from entering the country in a new decree issued by the country's Minister of Finance on Jan. 17.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.