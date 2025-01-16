Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 814,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2025 8:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the mortar group of the "Karpatska Sich" battalion carry out combat operations and target the Russian military with a 120 mm mortar in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 11, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 814,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 16.

This number includes 1,480 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,791 tanks, 20,368 armored fighting vehicles, 34,132 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,015 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,046 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,503 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine’s military now totals 880,000 soldiers, facing 600,000 Russian troops, Kyiv claims
Key developments on Jan. 15: * Ukraine’s military now totals 880,000 soldiers, facing 600,000 Russian troops, Zelensky says * Russia launches mass missile attack against Ukraine * Ukraine, Russia have to make concessions to end war, Rubio says * Ukraine brings back 25 people from Russian captiv…
7:48 PM
Video

Ukrainian soldiers on capturing North Korean POW

After numerous attempts, Ukrainian forces operating in Russia’s Kursk Oblast have finally captured two North Korean soldiers. Watch this video to find out why capturing North Korean soldiers is so challenging — and how Ukrainian forces ultimately succeeded.
