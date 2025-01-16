General Staff: Russia has lost 814,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 814,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 16.

This number includes 1,480 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,791 tanks, 20,368 armored fighting vehicles, 34,132 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,015 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,046 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,503 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.