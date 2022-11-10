Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 78,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2022 10:12 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 10 that Russia had also lost 2,804 tanks, 5,682 armored fighting vehicles, 4,242 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,805 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 205 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 260 helicopters, 1,499 drones, and 16 boats.

Russian troops suffered most of its losses in the Lyman and Avdíivka directions in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff added.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 10, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.