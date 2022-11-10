General Staff: Russia has lost 78,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 10 that Russia had also lost 2,804 tanks, 5,682 armored fighting vehicles, 4,242 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,805 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 205 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 260 helicopters, 1,499 drones, and 16 boats.

Russian troops suffered most of its losses in the Lyman and Avdíivka directions in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff added.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 10, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.